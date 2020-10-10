BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an overnight double shooting in east Baltimore.
Police were called to the 1400 block of North Caroline Street around 2:45 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found an unconscious 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, Eastern District Shooting detectives and Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene.
Minutes later, a 27-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim provided information that enabled detectives to determine she was shot during the Caroline Street incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.