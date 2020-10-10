CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Drop; 130.7K Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 7:00PM
    8:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Double Shooting, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an overnight double shooting in east Baltimore.

Police were called to the 1400 block of North Caroline Street around 2:45 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, Eastern District Shooting detectives and Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene.

Minutes later, a 27-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim provided information that enabled detectives to determine she was shot during the Caroline Street incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply