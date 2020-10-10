CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Drop; 130.7K Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations and positivity rate decreased slightly in Maryland Saturday as five additional deaths were reported by the State Department of Health.

As of Saturday, Maryland has seen 130,795 cases of COVID-19 and 3,850 deaths, an increase of 636 cases and five deaths from Friday.

Eight fewer people were hospitalized Saturday; the total dropped from 391 on Thursday to 383 on Saturday. Of those in the hospital, 292 were in acute care and 91 were in intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate decreased from 2.87% to 2.79%.

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 2,863,083 coronavirus tests conducted, of which 1,589,007 have come back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 513 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,732 (243) 12*
Baltimore City 16,390 (474) 17*
Baltimore County 18,887 (619) 23*
Calvert 1,057 (27) 1*
Caroline 680 (7)
Carroll 2,069 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,163 (35) 1*
Charles 2,922 (99) 2*
Dorchester 633 (10)
Frederick 4,314 (126) 8*
Garrett 79 (1)
Harford 3,246 (72) 4*
Howard 5,391 (117) 6*
Kent 320 (22) 2*
Montgomery 23,505 (815) 40*
Prince George’s 30,621 (810) 23*
Queen Anne’s 699 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,363 (58)
Somerset 341 (4)
Talbot 583 (6)
Washington 1,972 (41)
Wicomico 2,190 (49)
Worcester 1,125 (29) 1*
Data not available (15) 1*

 

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

 

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,957
10-19 11,358 (2)
20-29 24,778 (24) 1*
30-39 23,506 (48) 6*
40-49 20,775 (123) 3*
50-59 19,055 (317) 15*
60-69 12,766 (635) 13*
70-79 7,583 (956) 28*
80+ 6,017 (1,743) 79*
Data not available (2)
Female 68,957 (1,884) 76*
Male 61,838 (1,966) 69*

 

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

 

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 40,991 (1,574) 54*
Asian (NH) 2,479 (144) 6*
White (NH) 33,625 (1,633) 72*
Hispanic 27,875 (443) 12*
Other (NH) 6,024 (41)
Data not available 19,801 (15) 1*

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

