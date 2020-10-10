CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Drop; 130.7K Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Faith and Blue Weekend, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — As protesters clash with police across the country, members of the Baltimore County Police Department are coming together to break biases and stigmas- it’s the “Faith and Blue Weekend.

The events featured free food distribution and the chance to meet and ask police officers questions.

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt says events like these are crucial in helping police do their job.

“We don’t do this work by ourselves,” Hyatt said. “We do it together with the communities that we serve. This entire weekend is a reminder of the incredible things that we can do together.”

More Faith and Blue events are scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

To find one near you, visit faithandblue.org.

CBS Baltimore Staff

