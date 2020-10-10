BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family and friends gathered Saturday to honor the life of Marcus Parks Sr., the veteran MTA bus driver that was shot and killed Thursday while working his route in east Baltimore.

Blue and yellow shined throughout the evening as Lake Clifton Eastern High School’s Class of ’89 sported their colors in honor of their dear, former classmate.

“It was just hurting. It brought tears to my eyes,” James Monroe, football coach at Lake Clifton Eastern High School, said.

Parks was known as a peacemaker with a loving and personable character who made a positive impact on the alumni association and the future generation of Baltimore.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“He went the extra mile when a lot of people don’t, with helping kids out,” Monroe said.

Parks, 51, was a proud father of three, grandfather, uncle and friend to many.

He spent the past 20 years as an MTA bus driver, devoting his time transporting passengers around Baltimore, a community he adored.

“He loved interacting with the public, that was why he was on the line with the passengers. The passengers loved him,” Ronnetta Suber, a former classmate and co-worker, said.

Police say Parks was shot Thursday by a passenger trying to board the bus.

Just hours later, authorities tracked the suspects down following a standoff less than six blocks away from the site of the shooting.

24-year-old Cameron Silcott and 27-year-old Nichelle Green are now charged with first and second-degree murder, along with several weapons charges in connection to the shooting.

Now, loved ones are pushing for change in Baltimore to prevent another senseless killing from happening.

“We gotta pray for Baltimore City because there’s too much violence going on,” Monroe said.

A light in this world family and friends say will be missed dearly.

“He was an awesome person, he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” Suber said. “That’s the type of person he was.”

Funeral arrangements are currently being organized by Parks’ family.

Meanwhile, the two suspects are being held without bail. A preliminary hearing is set at the end of the month.