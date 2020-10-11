CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Slightly Increases; As Cases Surpass 131K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WHITE MARSH, MD. (WJZ) — Two Maryland State Police vehicles were struck by a motorist while on the highway early Sunday morning.

White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook photos of the incident, saying it happened at around 4 a.m.

Engine 201, along with other units, responded to the accident on I-95.

They did not release any information on injuries.

“Please remember Maryland law requires drivers to #MoveOver or #SlowDown.” they said in a post.

