WHITE MARSH, MD. (WJZ) — Two Maryland State Police vehicles were struck by a motorist while on the highway early Sunday morning.
White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook photos of the incident, saying it happened at around 4 a.m.
Engine 201, along with other units, responded to the accident on I-95.
They did not release any information on injuries.
“Please remember Maryland law requires drivers to #MoveOver or #SlowDown.” they said in a post.