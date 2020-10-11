CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Slightly Increases; As Cases Surpass 131K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man injured.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of of Lanier Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at around 5:12 p.m.

When they arrived they found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

