Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man injured.
Officers were called to the 4600 block of of Lanier Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at around 5:12 p.m.
When they arrived they found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.