BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When it comes to the Ravens’ rivals, there’s no doubt it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fight to win the division year in and year out.

But Ravens fans know all too well the Cincinnati Bengals always pose a challenge.

Last year, the Ravens-Bengals first matchup was a nail-biter, with the Ravens coming out on top by less than a touchdown. The Bengals held reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson, to just 236 passing yards.

In their second meeting, Jackson and the Ravens went on to win big in Cincinnati, defeating the Bengals 49-13. Jackson threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one in that game.

In 2018, the Ravens and Bengals split their two-game series, with the Bengals winning the first matchup, and the Ravens winning the second.

And no Ravens fan will ever forget when Andy Dalton in the Bengals crushed the team’s playoff hopes with a last-minute drive in 2017.

But now, back to 2020. This week, quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, leads the Bengals into Baltimore.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the first Ravens-Bengals matchup of the year:

The Ravens defense has not surrendered any points in the third quarter this season.

The Ravens defense has allowed just 20 second-half points this season, the fewest in the league.

The Ravens offense has had 27 consecutive games with 100+ rushing yards.

Fans should also be on the lookout for five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell:

Ranks sixth in sacks among active players with 89.

Ranks third in passes defensed among active defensive linemen with 53.

Ranks second in tackles for loss among active defensive lineman with 152.

As for Bengals first-round pick Joe Burrow:

Has thrown for 1,121 yards and six touchdowns.

Has completed 65.5% of his passes.

Has a total QBR of 53.4.

The Ravens take on the Bengals Sunday, October 11, at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium. You can catch the game right here, on WJZ.