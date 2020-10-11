CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Slightly Increases; As Cases Surpass 131K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in Chesapeake City on Saturday.

The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Mount Nebo Road in a two-story home.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen and was discovered by the person living there.

Credit: The Office of the State Fire Marshal

They said the estimated loss of the structure is $350,000, with $100,000 of a loss of contents.

It took 60 firefighters and 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause is under investigation.

