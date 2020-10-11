Comments
CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in Chesapeake City on Saturday.
The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Mount Nebo Road in a two-story home.
Officials said the fire started in the kitchen and was discovered by the person living there.
They said the estimated loss of the structure is $350,000, with $100,000 of a loss of contents.
It took 60 firefighters and 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
The cause is under investigation.