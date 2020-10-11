CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Slightly Increases; As Cases Surpass 131K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations and positivity rate increased slightly in Maryland Sunday as four additional deaths were reported by the State Department of Health.

As of Sunday, Maryland has seen 131,357 cases of the coronavirus and 3,854 deaths, an increase of 562 cases and four deaths from Saturday.

Ten additional hospitalizations were reported; the total increased from 383 on Saturday to 393 on Sunday. Of those in the hospital, 303 were in acute care and 90 were in intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased from 2.79% to 2.83%.

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 2,892,265 coronavirus tests conducted, of which 1,600,487 have come back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 524 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,787 (244) 13*
Baltimore City 16,448 (476) 17*
Baltimore County 18,974 (622) 23*
Calvert 1,066 (27) 1*
Caroline 683 (8)
Carroll 2,079 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,168 (35) 1*
Charles 2,935 (99) 2*
Dorchester 639 (10)
Frederick 4,340 (127) 8*
Garrett 81 (1)
Harford 3,262 (73) 4*
Howard 5,422 (117) 6*
Kent 322 (22) 2*
Montgomery 23,601 (815) 40*
Prince George’s 30,692 (813) 23*
Queen Anne’s 704 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,370 (58)
Somerset 342 (4)
Talbot 587 (6)
Washington 1,986 (41)
Wicomico 2,216 (49)
Worcester 1,129 (29) 1*
Data not available (7)

 

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,983
10-19 11,407 (2)
20-29 24,882 (24) 1*
30-39 23,603 (48) 6*
40-49 20,854 (123) 3*
50-59 19,143 (318) 15*
60-69 12,842 (637) 13*
70-79 7,614 (957) 28*
80+ 6,029 (1,743) 79*
Data not available (2)
Female 69,272 (1,884) 76*
Male 62,085 (1,970) 69*

 

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 41,124 (1,580) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,499 (144) 6*
White (NH) 33,858 (1,638) 72*
Hispanic 27,966 (443) 12*
Other (NH) 6,050 (42)
Data not available 19,860 (7)

