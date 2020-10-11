ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations and positivity rate increased slightly in Maryland Sunday as four additional deaths were reported by the State Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Maryland has seen 131,357 cases of the coronavirus and 3,854 deaths, an increase of 562 cases and four deaths from Saturday.
Ten additional hospitalizations were reported; the total increased from 383 on Saturday to 393 on Sunday. Of those in the hospital, 303 were in acute care and 90 were in intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased from 2.79% to 2.83%.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 2,892,265 coronavirus tests conducted, of which 1,600,487 have come back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|524
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|10,787
|(244)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|16,448
|(476)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|18,974
|(622)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,066
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|683
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,079
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,168
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|2,935
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|639
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,340
|(127)
|8*
|Garrett
|81
|(1)
|Harford
|3,262
|(73)
|4*
|Howard
|5,422
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|322
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|23,601
|(815)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|30,692
|(813)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|704
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,370
|(58)
|Somerset
|342
|(4)
|Talbot
|587
|(6)
|Washington
|1,986
|(41)
|Wicomico
|2,216
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,129
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(7)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,983
|10-19
|11,407
|(2)
|20-29
|24,882
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|23,603
|(48)
|6*
|40-49
|20,854
|(123)
|3*
|50-59
|19,143
|(318)
|15*
|60-69
|12,842
|(637)
|13*
|70-79
|7,614
|(957)
|28*
|80+
|6,029
|(1,743)
|79*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|69,272
|(1,884)
|76*
|Male
|62,085
|(1,970)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|41,124
|(1,580)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,499
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|33,858
|(1,638)
|72*
|Hispanic
|27,966
|(443)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,050
|(42)
|Data not available
|19,860
|(7)