CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Slightly Increases; As Cases Surpass 131K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PM60 Minutes Presents
    9:30 PMCBS Sunday Night Movies "Clueless"
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a man is dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting late Saturday night in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Bowleys Lane to investigate a reported shooting at around 11:27 p.m.

When officers arrived they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital by medics and pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Minutes later, a second victim, a 16-year-old boy, walked into an area hospital also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments
  1. Mike B says:
    October 11, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    You’ll get the same old lip service from Young and scott.

    Reply

Leave a Reply