BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a man is dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting late Saturday night in Northeast Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 5900 block of Bowleys Lane to investigate a reported shooting at around 11:27 p.m.
When officers arrived they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital by medics and pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.
Minutes later, a second victim, a 16-year-old boy, walked into an area hospital also suffering from gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
