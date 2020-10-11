Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect rain Sunday afternoon with pockets of heavier rain at times around parts of Maryland.
The rain could last through Monday morning as remnants of Delta come roll thought the region.
Meteorologist Meg McNamara said to expect some flooding in low-lying areas. Some parts of the state could see up three inches of rain.
Because of the clouds and rain, temperatures are not expected to get much higher than 70 degrees.
Rain is expected during the Ravens game, but Meg says it shouldn’t be heavy.
By Tuesday the clouds will clear out and then the sun will come out Wednesday and Thursday.