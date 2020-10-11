CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Slightly Increases; As Cases Surpass 131K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PM60 Minutes Presents
    9:30 PMCBS Sunday Night Movies "Clueless"
    11:32 PMWJZ News @11PM
    12:07 AMNCIS
    01:07 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Donald Trump, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, president donald trump, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump has tweeted about Baltimore, again.

“People don’t remember the chaos, hatred & discord that we all went through during the 8 years of Obama/Biden. St. Louis, Oakland, Baltimore, and so many other places, were a complete & total disaster. I wouldn’t be in the beautiful White House if it weren’t for Sleepy Joe, etc.” he said in his tweet.

He claims that the “chaos, hatred & discord” was happening during the Obama administration.

BALTIMORE & TRUMP: 

He mentioned St. Louis, Oakland and Baltimore as well as “so many other places” being a “complete and total disaster.”

“I wouldn’t be in the beautiful White House if it weren’t for Sleepy Joe, etc.” he added.

In the last year, he has taken aim at Baltimore many times, calling it a “rat and rodent infested mess. He also criticized the late Rep. Elijah Cummings on his leadership in the 7th District and has endorsed the Republican candidate Kim Klacik to take the seat. He has also made comments that he wants the U.S. to “build factories in Baltimore, not Beijing.”

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply