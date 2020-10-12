LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were arrested following a stabbing at a motel in Linthicum Saturday night, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
The stabbing happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn in the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road. When officers arrived, they found one man with multiple stab wounds to the lower torso and another victim with multiple cuts, police said.
One of the victims was treated at the scene, while the other was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victims were standing outside a room when a victim pulled up and two people got out. The suspects accused the victims of owing them money, then assaulted them as the victims tried to go back into the room.
The incident appears to be targeted, police said.
Police identified the suspects as 36-year-old John Patrick Trainor and 38-year-old April Marie Sigley, both of Brooklyn.