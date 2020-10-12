BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a new Goucher College poll released Monday, many Marylanders say they support the Black Lives Matter movement, but that they still are favorable toward police.
Sixty five percent view the Black Lives Matter movement favorably and 29 percent saw it unfavorably. Among Black Marylanders, 85 percent saw the BLM movement favorably and 11 percent see it unfavorably. Among white Marylanders, 56 percent view the BLM movement favorably and 38 percent see it unfavorably.
Sixty six percent view the police favorably and 30 percent unfavorably. Among Black Marylanders, 54 percent were favorable toward police, 41 percent see police unfavorably. Among white Marylanders, 73 percent see police favorably, 24 percent see police unfavorably.
This new Goucher College poll also asked Marylanders about police reform measures — and most agreed there should be some.
There, however, is some mixed messaging about police budgets. Although residents believe there should be more funding for police training, they also believe some of the funding should be moved from police and shifting the funds to social programs related to mental health, housing and education.
This survey was conducted between Sept. 30, 2020 and Oct. 4, 2020. Goucher College surveyed 1,002 Maryland adults and say there is a 95% probability that the survey is plus or minus 3.1 percentage point sampling error for the actual population distribution.
