BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Bel Air Police are investigating several reports of vandalism in the Major Choice Community early Monday.
According to police, officers were called to investigate reports of ant-Trump and Black Lives Matter graffiti spray painted on four homes along the block of Benjamin Road and Court and North Shamrock around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Police believe the incidents happened between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
Surveillance video captured the suspect. The suspect was in dark-colored clothing, the infrared camera shows dark colors as light colors.
The Bel Air Police Department welcomes tips on potential suspect(s) in this case and will/is aggressively pursuing all leads to this politically oriented hate incident and others, to include posting of racist stickers supportive of the white supremacy movement.
Anyone caught committing these criminal acts, will at a minimum face charge(s) of vandalism which carries a fine and penalty of (at a maximum) of 3 years imprisonment or a fine not to exceed $2,500, or both.
In addition, Bel Air Police Department continues to seek information surrounding the application of Patriot Front stickers defacing public and private properties throughout town.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact OFC. Gordon Hunt at: ghunt@belairmd.org or 410-638-4500.