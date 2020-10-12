ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 504 new coronavirus cases overnight as hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate dropped slightly Monday morning.
There are now 384 people hospitalized, down by nine since Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 291 are in acute care and 93 are in ICUs.
Maryland has seen 131,861 total coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic and 3,859 deaths, an increase of five deaths from Sunday.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate went back down to 2.76%.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The state has administered 2,916,220 tests with 1,610,574 coming back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|525
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|10,875
|(245)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|16,508
|(476)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|19,043
|(622)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,073
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|683
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,086
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,172
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|2,942
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|642
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,359
|(127)
|8*
|Garrett
|82
|(1)
|Harford
|3,272
|(73)
|4*
|Howard
|5,459
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|322
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|23,696
|(815)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|30,762
|(814)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|704
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,371
|(59)
|Somerset
|343
|(4)
|Talbot
|589
|(6)
|Washington
|1,993
|(41)
|Wicomico
|2,230
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,130
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,016
|10-19
|11,483
|(2)
|20-29
|24,972
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|23,672
|(48)
|6*
|40-49
|20,929
|(123)
|3*
|50-59
|19,221
|(318)
|15*
|60-69
|12,889
|(637)
|13*
|70-79
|7,639
|(958)
|28*
|80+
|6,040
|(1,747)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|69,535
|(1,887)
|75*
|Male
|62,326
|(1,972)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|41,236
|(1,582)
|54*
|Asian (NH)
|2,507
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|34,023
|(1,639)
|72*
|Hispanic
|28,068
|(443)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,087
|(42)
|Data not available
|19,940
|(9)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.