By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 504 new coronavirus cases overnight as hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate dropped slightly Monday morning.

There are now 384 people hospitalized, down by nine since Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 291 are in acute care and 93 are in ICUs.

Maryland has seen 131,861 total coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic and 3,859 deaths, an increase of five deaths from Sunday.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate went back down to 2.76%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state has administered 2,916,220 tests with 1,610,574 coming back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 525 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,875 (245) 12*
Baltimore City 16,508 (476) 17*
Baltimore County 19,043 (622) 23*
Calvert 1,073 (27) 1*
Caroline 683 (8)
Carroll 2,086 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,172 (35) 1*
Charles 2,942 (99) 2*
Dorchester 642 (10)
Frederick 4,359 (127) 8*
Garrett 82 (1)
Harford 3,272 (73) 4*
Howard 5,459 (117) 6*
Kent 322 (22) 2*
Montgomery 23,696 (815) 40*
Prince George’s 30,762 (814) 23*
Queen Anne’s 704 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,371 (59)
Somerset 343 (4)
Talbot 589 (6)
Washington 1,993 (41)
Wicomico 2,230 (49)
Worcester 1,130 (29) 1*
Data not available (9)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,016
10-19 11,483 (2)
20-29 24,972 (24) 1*
30-39 23,672 (48) 6*
40-49 20,929 (123) 3*
50-59 19,221 (318) 15*
60-69 12,889 (637) 13*
70-79 7,639 (958) 28*
80+ 6,040 (1,747) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 69,535 (1,887) 75*
Male 62,326 (1,972) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 41,236 (1,582) 54*
Asian (NH) 2,507 (144) 6*
White (NH) 34,023 (1,639) 72*
Hispanic 28,068 (443) 12*
Other (NH) 6,087 (42)
Data not available 19,940 (9)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

