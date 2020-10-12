LATEST5 Injured In NW Baltimore Fire Late Sunday
By Annie Rose Ramos
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least three adults and two children are injured after a fire broke out in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood late Sunday.

First responders are on the scene of a three-alarm fire with a possible explosion in the 2800 block of Virginia Avenue in the Park Heights neighborhood of the city.

Eyewitnesses told WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos that they heard a boom, before they saw a massive flame. Then they heard another boom.

Baltimore Gas & Electric were called to the scene by city firefighters to investigate the possible explosion.

The fire broke out in a row of townhomes and people said the smoke and fire could be seen from several blocks away. The boom was heard out in the county as well.

The injured were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

Police are also blocking some roads and traffic in the area.

 

 

 

Citizen app video shows fire and smoke and you can also hear sirens.

Warning: Language in the video may be unsuitable for children.

Annie Rose Ramos

