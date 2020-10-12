BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A three-alarm fire ripped through five townhomes homes in northwest Baltimore late Sunday night, injuring five people, including two children.
As the investigation continues into what caused the blaze, the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development will be collecting donations for those affected.
Here’s what officials are asking for in terms of donations:
- Blankets
- Water
- Large black trash bags
- PPE items
- Coats (women’s medium, men’s large and XL, girl’s size small and boy’s size 6)
All items should be new.
DHCD will be distributing and collecting donations for those affected by yesterday’s fire in Northwest Baltimore. If you or someone you know was affected, donations will be available for pickup at the Edgecombe Circle Elementary School cafeteria from 10AM-3PM until this Friday. pic.twitter.com/cDVHmCeCoE
— Brandon M. Scott (@CouncilPresBMS) October 12, 2020
Donations can be dropped off at Edgecombe Circle Elementary School each day this week between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Donations can be picked up at the same spot and on the same days from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
