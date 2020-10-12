LATEST5 Injured In NW Baltimore Fire Late Sunday; BGE Says No Leaks Detected
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A three-alarm fire ripped through five townhomes homes in northwest Baltimore late Sunday night, injuring five people, including two children.

As the investigation continues into what caused the blaze, the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development will be collecting donations for those affected.

Here’s what officials are asking for in terms of donations:

  • Blankets
  • Water
  • Large black trash bags
  • PPE items
  • Coats (women’s medium, men’s large and XL, girl’s size small and boy’s size 6)

All items should be new.

Donations can be dropped off at Edgecombe Circle Elementary School each day this week between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Donations can be picked up at the same spot and on the same days from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

