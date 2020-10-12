BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation continues Monday into what caused a large fire at five northwest Baltimore townhouses late Sunday. Five people, including two children, were injured by the blaze.

Neighbors told WJZ they heard a loud boom, before they saw flames and smoke coming from homes along the 2600 block of Virginia Avenue near Lanier Avenue in the Park Heights neighborhood. They eyewitnesses said they heard another loud boom. The flames and smoke could be seen for blocks and Baltimore County residents reported hearing and feeling the boom.

Jacqueline, a neighbor, said she has lived on Edgecombe Circle for over 20 years and has never seen anything like this.

“I heard a boom,” Jacqueline said. “It shook everything. I thought it was an earthquake or something.”

5 Injured, Including 2 Children, In NW Baltimore Fire; Officials Investigating Possible Explosion

When firefighters arrived at least five homes were engulfed in flames.

Baltimore Gas & Electric were called to the scene to shut off the gas and electric as firefighters battled the blaze. In a statement Monday morning, BGE said no gas leaks were detected.

“BGE responded to the scene last night at the Fire Department’s request to shut off gas and electric service in the area as a standard safety precaution. BGE crews worked throughout the night to canvass the area and found no readings of gas. Gas service pipes leading to the homes were pressure tested by BGE crews overnight under the oversight of Maryland Public Service Commission inspectors and were found to have no leaks. BGE’s records for this area show no recent leaks, no repairs or active project work and no gas odor calls in the last 12 months. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Department. We are working with the Fire Department to ensure continued safety and to aid in its investigation,” the statement read.

‘A Big Boom’ | Neighbor Says They’ve Never Seen Anything Like NW Baltimore Fire, Possible Explosion

Five people were injured in the fire, including two children, who were taken to area hospitals for treatment. They were last listed in serious condition.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing some of the injured with burns on their skins. Neighbors gave sheltered to displaced residents on their porches as first responders arrived.

Fire officials continue to look into the cause and origin of the fire.

BGE reminder customers: as always, if customers have any gas safety concerns, get to a safe location and report it to BGE immediately by calling (877) 778-7798 or by calling 911. BGE will respond 24 hours a day to investigate and make the situation safe. For additional information about gas safety and what to do in a gas emergency visit www.bge.com/gassafety.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!