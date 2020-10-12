Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Loyola University Maryland is starting a new program to help families in Baltimore afford tuition.
The new “Charm City Pell Promise Program” will recognize public, charter and Catholic high school graduates in need of finanial assistance. The goal is to fill any gaps in aid so that all of the qualifying students’ expenses, including tuition and board, are paid in full.
To qualify, students need to be admitted to the university, be eligible for Pell Grants and have spent their final three years of high school in Baltimore.
To learn more about the program, click here.