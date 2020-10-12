Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A man is hospitalized after he threw an aerosol paint can into a burning fire pit over the weekend in Glen Burnie.
Paramedics took a 46-year-old man to the burn center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital for burns to his upper torso, face, arms and hands.
They responded to the 400 block of Rose Avenue early Saturday morning. The man was injured after throwing an aerosol paint can into a burning fire pit.
The can ruptured and the explosion engulfed him in flames, officials said.
His injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.