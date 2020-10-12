Comments
ARNOLD, MD. (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after he was burned by a pile of debris over the weekend in Anne Arundel County.
Paramedics responded to the 500 block of Burning Tree Circle in Arnold on Thursday at around 7:35 p.m.
The man was injured after he climbed into and onto a large pile of debris and dumped gasoline from a plastic fuel container to accelerate a smoldering fire, officials said. The vapors flashed, which caused his injuries.
He was taken to the burn center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He had burns to his legs, arm and face.