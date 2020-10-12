COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland football is back, but it will look a little different this season.
The Big Ten Conference announced the first week of 2020 football schedule on Monday.
Maryland will open its season at Northwestern on October 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Maryland will then host Minnesota for its home opener on October 30 at 7:30 p.m. Fans will not be allowed to Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium and tailgating on campus will be strictly prohibited.
They will have virtual “fan engagement activities” instead.
Maryland Athletics is also offering limited edition “Terrapin Cutouts” to buy during the football season. For as low as $55, fans can send an image showing their Maryland pride and be a part of gamedays at Capital One Field.
