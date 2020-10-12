Baltimore Museum Of Industry To Open First-Ever Outdoor ExhibitThe Baltimore Museum of Industry is opening its first-ever outdoor exhibit.

Baltimore Rec And Parks Outlines Fall Indoor, Outdoor ProgrammingIf you're looking for some activities to do this fall in the city, there's good news! Baltimore City Recreation and Parks announced its fall 2020 plans for indoor and outdoor recreation programs beginning next week.

Visiting Santa At The Mall Will Look Different This Year Due To CoronavirusBe prepared for a different looking family photo with Santa Claus this year due to the coronavirus.

Staff Forms 'Clap Line' As Anne Arundel Medical Center Discharges 1,000th COVID-19 PatientThe Anne Arundel Medical Center celebrated a special milestone Wednesday: the discharge of its 1,000th coronavirus patient.

'Charm City Kings,' Film About Harsh Realities Facing Baltimore Youth, To Launch On HBO MaxA new film, about to be released on HBO Max, depicts a Baltimore teen facing some tough decisions; a life of crime, or a long walk on the straight and narrow.

Harford County Creates 'Libation Trail' Featuring 10 LocationsHarford County really likes their trails. No, we're not talking about hiking trails.