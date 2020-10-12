BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rain continues Monday morning as the last bit of remnants from Hurricane Delta pass through the region.
The rain began Sunday afternoon, lasting through the Ravens games.
Some pockets of heavy rain let to flooding in low-lying areas.
Meteorologist Tim Williams said to expect a damp, dreary, seasonably cool Monday.
Scattered showers are expected throughout the day.
Watch for ponding on the roads and wet leaves could make for slick conditions, Williams said.
The high will be 64.
Meteorologist Meg McNamara said Sunday that some parts of the state could see up three inches of rain. The rain will taper off in the afternoon.
By Tuesday the clouds will clear out and then the sun will come out Wednesday and Thursday.