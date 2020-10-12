LATEST5 Injured In NW Baltimore Fire Late Sunday; BGE Says No Leaks Detected
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 64-year-old woman last seen in the Windsor Mill area.

Ellen Wright is missing from the 7200 block of Chippenham Place in Windsor Mill around 3 p.m. Monday. She’s five-foot-two and weighs 190 pounds.

Police said she was carrying a black tote bag and a bookbag.

She also suffers from a cognitive disability, officials said.

Anyone who sees her should call 911.

