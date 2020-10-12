WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 64-year-old woman last seen in the Windsor Mill area.
Ellen Wright is missing from the 7200 block of Chippenham Place in Windsor Mill around 3 p.m. Monday. She’s five-foot-two and weighs 190 pounds.
Police said she was carrying a black tote bag and a bookbag.
#MISSING: Ellen Wright (64), 5’2, 190 lbs wearing unknown clothing, carrying a black tote bag and an unknown color bookbag. Missing from the 7200 block of Chippenham Place, 21244. Last seen on 10/12/20 at 3 p.m. Suffers cognitive disability. If seen, call 911. #BCoPD ^RR pic.twitter.com/U53CyOWfn3
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 13, 2020
She also suffers from a cognitive disability, officials said.
Anyone who sees her should call 911.