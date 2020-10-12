BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump has tweeted about Baltimore, again.
“People don’t remember the chaos, hatred & discord that we all went through during the 8 years of Obama/Biden. St. Louis, Oakland, Baltimore, and so many other places, were a complete & total disaster. I wouldn’t be in the beautiful White House if it weren’t for Sleepy Joe, etc.” he said in his tweet.
People don’t remember the chaos, hatred & discord that we all went through during the 8 years of Obama/Biden. St. Louis, Oakland, Baltimore, and so many other places, were a complete & total disaster. I wouldn’t be in the beautiful White House if it weren’t for Sleepy Joe, etc.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020
He claims that the “chaos, hatred & discord” was happening during the Obama administration.
BALTIMORE & TRUMP:
- President Donald Trump Criticizes Rep. Elijah Cummings, Calls Maryland’s 7th District A ‘Disgusting Rat, Rodent Infested Mess’
- President Trump Takes Aim At Baltimore Again, Says Democratic-Run Cities Don’t ‘Want Law And Order’
- Trump Tweets Baltimore Is ‘The Worst In Nation,’ Once Again Endorses Kimberly Klacik
He mentioned St. Louis, Oakland and Baltimore as well as “so many other places” being a “complete and total disaster.”
“I wouldn’t be in the beautiful White House if it weren’t for Sleepy Joe, etc.” he added.
In the last year, he has taken aim at Baltimore many times, calling it a “rat and rodent infested mess. He also criticized the late Rep. Elijah Cummings on his leadership in the 7th District and has endorsed the Republican candidate Kim Klacik to take the seat. He has also made comments that he wants the U.S. to “build factories in Baltimore, not Beijing.”
This story was originally published on Oct. 11, 2020.
As usual, he does not know what he is talking about. Never since Obama left has there been more hatred, discord & high employment than the last 4 years and add to that an out of control pandemic that has killed 215,000 innocent Americans.
The last thing we need is more Trump and I hope he stays the heII out of Maryland (which he is happy to use for a photo op) once he is thrown out of the White House in January kicking and ]screaming the election he has tried so desperately to stop was “rigged” while he is supposedly in charge of law and order…………
VOTE HIM OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
get help