BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While there may not be any football fans in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium or traditional tailgating this season due to the coronavirus, the Baltimore Ravens are helping to keep fans excited for the games.
This season, the team is surprising military members with the ultimate home tailgating kits thanks to a partnership with Campbell’s Chunky Soup and the nonprofit Blue Star Families.
This season, we're surprising military members with the ultimate homegating kit, courtesy of @CampbellsChunky & @BlueStarFamily. Today, we're helping SSG Blake from Glen Burnie continue his #RavensFlock tailgating tradition of food, family & football from home! #ChampionsofChunky pic.twitter.com/5os7SL2DZC
— Ravens Community (@RavensCommunity) October 11, 2020
The kits are filled with everything needed to keep food, family and football traditions going, including a Ravens chair, a jersey, a signed football and more.