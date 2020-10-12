LATEST5 Injured In NW Baltimore Fire Late Sunday; BGE Says No Leaks Detected
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Good News: Something To Smile About, Local TV, Ravens, Tailgating, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While there may not be any football fans in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium or traditional tailgating this season due to the coronavirus, the Baltimore Ravens are helping to keep fans excited for the games.

This season, the team is surprising military members with the ultimate home tailgating kits thanks to a partnership with Campbell’s Chunky Soup and the nonprofit Blue Star Families.

The kits are filled with everything needed to keep food, family and football traditions going, including a Ravens chair, a jersey, a signed football and more.

