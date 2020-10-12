Comments
PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — Stephen Jarrod Davis II waived extradition earlier last week and Anne Arundel County Police have brought him back to Anne Arundel County from Ohio on Friday.
He is being held at the Anne Arundel County Jennifer Road Detention Facility.
He was formally charged as an adult with first and second degree murder, second degree child abuse and first and second degree assault and motor vehicle unlawful taking.
Davis is accused of killing his five-year-old half sister after she was found dead in Pasadena in early October. He fled the scene and was arrested in Ohio.