ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire that broke out at a vacant home near Annapolis Friday afternoon was intentionally set, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said Monday.
Fire officials said the home in the 600 block of Forest Hill Drive caught fire just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Workers from the county’s parks and recreation department, which owns the land the house sits on, reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the area.
The flames began in the basement before spreading to the rest of the home. It has been ruled arson, though further details have not been released.
Two children were reportedly seen in the area, possibly in the home, but officials later found them safe at another location, the fire department said.
The home is more than 1,500 feet from the nearest road with little in the way of a driveway, which made battling the blaze more difficult, officials said. It took 79 firefighters around 90 minutes to put out the flames.