BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old woman is hospitalized after being shot in the chest in South Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded to the 2400 block for Seamon Avenue for a shooting at around 2:49 p.m. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest.
Police said she was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.
She told police she was walking from an area store when she was approached by an unknown Black man who was wearing a black hoody and gray pants.
The suspect yelled, then discharged his weapon, striking her.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.