BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore and Washington D.C. are among the Best Places to Retire, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

D.C. was ranked no. 45 on the list out of 150 Best Places To Retire Baltimore was ranked no. 76.

According to US News & World Report, DC is on the list for the perks of living in a large, urban area.

“It’s serviced by an extensive public transit system and is home to plenty of restaurants, performance venues, museums, public parks and other cultural sites,” the report says. “Meanwhile, each neighborhood in the district and its surrounding towns has its own atmosphere. Residents gather for block parties, mingle at dog parks and converse at coffee shops, creating an ambiance similar to that of a much smaller community.”

Also its proximity to several national parks like Shenandoah, Great Falls State Park and many outdoor spaces, wineries and orchards. There’s also many hiking, camping and boating activities.

Baltimore is also on the list because of its small town feel.

“Baltimore’s elegant architecture, friendly people and lively pockets of nightlife and music make Charm City a pleasant and fun place to call home,” U.S News & World Report says. “The metro area also boasts a restaurant scene that goes beyond the city’s famous crab cakes, pit beef and Berger cookies.”

The shorter commute to work, the cheaper cost of living and the easy access to award-winning dining and internationally recognized orchestra and art museums. Also the proximity to the Chesapeake Bay and various water activities is also among the city’s attractions.

Virginia Beach is also among the Best Places to Retire at no. 46.

At the top of the list are four Florida cities: Sarasota, Fort Myers, Port St. Lucie and Naples. Lancaster, Pennsylvania is no. 5 on the list.

Read the full list here.