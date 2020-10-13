BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This year the Harbor Harvest Fall Children’s Festival will be virtual with events for families from October 19-31 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Waterfront Partnership announced Tuesday will bring a petting zoo, seasonal craft activities and more to homes throughout Baltimore.

Families can partake in the following events:

Mary’s Go Round Petting Zoo, October 19-24, from 1:00-1:30pm

Waterfront Partnership will feature a video on their Facebook page every day highlighting their visit to Mary’s Go Round Petting Zoo in Waldorf, MD. Animal interactions include llamas, goats, bunnies, ducks, and even a special trick from Aladdin the camel.

Costume Contest for Kids, Adults & Pets, October 26-31, 12:00pm

Waterfront Partnership is getting into the Halloween spirit with a virtual costume contest! The public is being asked to share photos of kids, adults and even pets in a costume on social media using the hashtag #HarborHarvestCostume or by email to info@waterfrontpartnership.org before October 24. Winners will be announced each day starting October 26 and each winner will receive a $25 gift card to a Waterfront business and a Mr. Trash Wheel t-shirt.

Mr. Trash Wheel’s DIY Pumpkin Craft Making, October 28, 7:00pm

It’s spooky season, and Mr. Trash Wheel is inviting his friends and followers to create a DIY pumpkin using recycled materials. A list of suggested recycled materials that may be around the house is available on the event page along with a video offering step-by-step instructions. The public can share photos of their pumpkins for a chance to be featured on Waterfront Partnership’s social media.

“This is our 13th year planning the Harbor Harvest festival, and although it looks different this year, we still wanted to provide ways for families across Baltimore to experience fall fun and share in the Halloween spirit from home,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

WHERE: The live petting zoo and DIY Pumpkin Craft will be featured on Waterfront Partnership’s Facebook page and available to watch at any time. A Facebook account is not required to participate.

COST: There is no cost to participate; all virtual events are free and open to the public.

MORE INFO: For a full schedule with descriptions, visit waterfrontpartnership.org/waterfront-fun/harbor-harvest/.

