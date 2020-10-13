Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You can enjoy drive-in movies at different parks across Baltimore this fall.
Baltimore City Recreation & Parks will have several spooky films showing from October 17 to November 21.
The films include Black Panther, Hocus Pocus, Disney’s Zombies, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Knives Out, Casablanca and Abominable.
The events cost $10 a car, or $10 per “Social Circle” with a max of six people that must be immediate household members.
All attendees will sign a waiver and guidelines for registering. No food or drink is allowed to be consumed in social circles.
Find the full list of movie showtimes and locations here.