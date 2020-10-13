CORONAVIRUS IN MDState Tops 132K Cases, Hospitalizations Back Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) –– Maryland reports 482 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate tick back up Tuesday morning.

There have been 132,343 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic in Maryland and 3,868 deaths reported- up nine since Monday.

Eighteen more Marylanders have been hospitalized in the last 24 hours, a total of 402. The state has 300 people in acute care and 102 in ICUs- over 100 for the first time in a month.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate went up to 2.87%.

The state has administered 2,934,933 coronavirus tests, with 1,618,966 coming back negative.

Throughout the pandemic, 16,150 people have been hospitalized.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 528 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,915 (246) 12*
Baltimore City 16,543 (477) 17*
Baltimore County 19,102 (624) 23*
Calvert 1,074 (27) 1*
Caroline 684 (8)
Carroll 2,092 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,179 (35) 1*
Charles 2,947 (99) 2*
Dorchester 642 (10)
Frederick 4,379 (127) 8*
Garrett 82 (1)
Harford 3,288 (73) 4*
Howard 5,473 (117) 6*
Kent 325 (22) 2*
Montgomery 23,817 (816) 40*
Prince George’s 30,878 (816) 23*
Queen Anne’s 705 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,373 (59)
Somerset 345 (4)
Talbot 589 (6)
Washington 2,008 (41)
Wicomico 2,242 (49)
Worcester 1,133 (29) 1*
Data not available (11)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,048
10-19 11,539 (2)
20-29 25,068 (24) 1*
30-39 23,751 (48) 6*
40-49 20,994 (124) 3*
50-59 19,294 (319) 15*
60-69 12,937 (639) 13*
70-79 7,662 (960) 28*
80+ 6,050 (1,750) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 69,773 (1,892) 75*
Male 62,570 (1,976) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 41,453 (1,583) 54*
Asian (NH) 2,525 (144) 6*
White (NH) 34,191 (1,642) 72*
Hispanic 28,230 (446) 12*
Other (NH) 6,119 (42)
Data not available 19,825 (11)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

