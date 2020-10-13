ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) –– Maryland reports 482 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate tick back up Tuesday morning.
There have been 132,343 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic in Maryland and 3,868 deaths reported- up nine since Monday.
>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Eighteen more Marylanders have been hospitalized in the last 24 hours, a total of 402. The state has 300 people in acute care and 102 in ICUs- over 100 for the first time in a month.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate went up to 2.87%.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The state has administered 2,934,933 coronavirus tests, with 1,618,966 coming back negative.
Throughout the pandemic, 16,150 people have been hospitalized.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|528
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|10,915
|(246)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|16,543
|(477)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|19,102
|(624)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,074
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|684
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,092
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,179
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|2,947
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|642
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,379
|(127)
|8*
|Garrett
|82
|(1)
|Harford
|3,288
|(73)
|4*
|Howard
|5,473
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|325
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|23,817
|(816)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|30,878
|(816)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|705
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,373
|(59)
|Somerset
|345
|(4)
|Talbot
|589
|(6)
|Washington
|2,008
|(41)
|Wicomico
|2,242
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,133
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(11)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,048
|10-19
|11,539
|(2)
|20-29
|25,068
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|23,751
|(48)
|6*
|40-49
|20,994
|(124)
|3*
|50-59
|19,294
|(319)
|15*
|60-69
|12,937
|(639)
|13*
|70-79
|7,662
|(960)
|28*
|80+
|6,050
|(1,750)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|69,773
|(1,892)
|75*
|Male
|62,570
|(1,976)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|41,453
|(1,583)
|54*
|Asian (NH)
|2,525
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|34,191
|(1,642)
|72*
|Hispanic
|28,230
|(446)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,119
|(42)
|Data not available
|19,825
|(11)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.