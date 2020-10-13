Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Delegate Nick Mosby is speaking out about published reports he and his wife, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby owe thousands of dollars in back taxes to the IRS.
In a statement to WJZ, Delegate Mosby said:
“I have been in ongoing conversations with the IRS for five years about the tax consequences of an early withdrawal from my retirement savings plan, which I did to support unplanned expenses after a series of family tragedies. I expect to have the issue resolved in the coming days.”