SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Two men have been charged with murder after the body of one of the men’s girlfriends was found in a body of water in Salisbury over the weekend, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said.
Marquez Labrante Armstrong, 23, and Corey Jamar Jones, 18, both face a number of charges, including first-degree and second-degree murder, after police found the body of Trisha Lyn Parker in Johnson Lake on Sunday. Parker and Armstrong had been dating, officials said.
After ruling Parker’s death suspicious, police questioned Armstrong on Monday. During questioning, he reportedly confessed to choking and punching Parker, which led to her death.
The duo then used a van to take Parker’s body from her apartment on Wyman Drive to the lake and then setting the van on fire, the sheriff’s office said.
During questioning, officials said Armstrong led police to a dumpster where he had disposed of Parker’s clothing.
Both men are being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center. They are set to appear in court Wednesday morning, online court records show.