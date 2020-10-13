BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 12th and final member of the “Trained To Go” (TTG) gang in Baltimore was sentenced Tuesday to more than 11 years in federal prison for racketeering and drug conspiracies.
Roger Taylor, 28, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 138 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for the federal charges of conspiring to participate in a violent racketeering enterprise and for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Taylor, a fugitive since July 2017, was arrested on June 30, 2019.
The racketeering activities to which Taylor pleaded guilty are narcotics distribution and robberies of other individuals, including rival drug dealers and gang members in TTG territory.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI Baltimore Safe Streets Violent Gang Task Force, which includes FBI special agents and task force officers from the Baltimore, Baltimore County, and Anne Arundel County Police Departments.