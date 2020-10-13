GAITHERSBURG, MD. (WJZ) — A former high school football coach is charged with sexual offenses against two players in Montgomery County, police said Tuesday.
Christopher Papadopoulos, 26, of Gaithersburg, has been arrested and charged with offense related to his alleged sexual abuse of two high school boys.
Papadopoulos was an assistant varsity coach for the Thomas S. Wootton High School football team from 2016 to 2020- during the alleged abuse.
Detectives began investigating on February 28, 2020 into allegations of the abuse of the two victims. They allege Papadopoulos sexually abused and exploited the first victim on multiple occasions, and that he sexually abused and solicited the second victim.
Papadopoulos was served with an arrest warrant Monday night charging him with offenses including sexual abuse of a minor. He is being held on a no bond status, and has a bond review Tuesday.
Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims of Papadopoulos and are asking anyone who believes that he/she is a victim to call SVID detectives at 240-773-5400.