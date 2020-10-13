BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the Ravens are having their success, Baltimore’s own boxing champion is getting ready for his big showdown.

Gervonta Davis is scheduled to fight on Halloween night, the main event, in San Antonio.

This will be the first fight in front of fans since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Davis will face Leo Santa Cruz on SHOWTIME for the WBA lightweight and super featherweight titles.

Due to the pandemic, things have been different. Coach Calvin Ford, who runs the Upton Boxing Gym in west Baltimore where Davis trains, moved the entire camp to Las Vegas for the last three months because the gym had been shut down in Baltimore City.

So, Davis has been training with Floyd Mayweather, who views Davis as his prodigy, along with Ford’s other up and coming Baltimore boxers who are fighting on this ticket, too.

Coach Ford said being in Vegas away from home is tough, but it allows Davis and the team to stay dialed in for the biggest fight of his career.

“It’s major because everyone is watching,” Ford said. “It wasn’t the title that Tank always used to talk about, he always wanted to be a big star. So it’s more like his legacy that he wants to step in to. That’s why I think this fight is more serious for him.”

WJZ’s Rick Ritter will talk with Ford on WJZ throughout the rest of the week.