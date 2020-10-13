CORONAVIRUS IN MDState Tops 132K Cases, Hospitalizations Back Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has launched a statewide campaign encouraging everyone to get the flu shot as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the “Fight the Flu” campaign, a public service announcement will run on TV and on social media urging Marylanders to get the flu shot as soon as possible.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns reducing the spread of viruses like the flu is more important than ever to keep hospitals and doctors from getting bogged down with flu cases that would keep them from helping coronavirus patients.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

