ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has a new chief of staff two months after his former chief of staff resigned following revelations about a severance package he accepted when leaving another state job.
On Tuesday, Hogan’s office said Amelia Chassé Alcivar will return to the administration effective October 26. She had previously worked in the administration’s communications department, including serving as communications director in 2018 and 2019.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Hogan Calls For Changes At Maryland Environmental Service Following ‘Systemic Issues’ Over Severance Pay
- Gov. Hogan Orders Audit Of Maryland Environmental Service
- Gov. Hogan’s New Chief Of Staff Roy McGrath Resigns After Severance Pay Package From Previous State Job Becomes Public
- Gov. Hogan Announces Charles Glass As Director Of Maryland Environmental Service
- Gov. Hogan Appoints Roy McGrath As New Chief Of Staff
Chassé Alcivar will take over the job from acting chief of staff Keiffer Mitchell, Jr., who has been serving in the role since Roy McGrath resigned in mid-August.
McGrath joined the governor’s office in June after leading the quasi-governmental Maryland Environmental Service. He stepped down once the public learned he accepted a severance package of one year’s salary plus $5,250 to cover tuition expenses.
At the time, McGrath issued a statement saying, “this entire topic is simply the sad politics of personal destruction,” but that “we cannot afford unnecessary distractions” from the governor’s work.
Hogan has since called for an audit of the agency, citing issues with it paying large bonuses and severance packages to top executives.
Mitchell will return to his previous role as chief legislative officer.