BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Quarterback and reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson, was the star of the show for the Ravens last season. In just the first five weeks, Jackson threw 11 touchdowns and racked up over 1,200 yards through the air. This year, through the first five weeks, Jackson has thrown just nine touchdowns and has yet to throw for 1,000 yards. Instead, it has been the Ravens defense leading the team to a 4-1 mark.

The Ravens currently rank sixth in total defense. Their unit has allowed, on average, 15.2 points-per-game and just over 1,600 yards of total offense in the first five games of the season. The Ravens also have the eighth-best run defense in the league and rank fifth in takeaways.

Against the Bengals, the Ravens overwhelmed last year’s Heisman Trophy winner and first overall pick, quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow threw a pick and completed just 19-of-33 passes. In Week 1 against the Browns, the Ravens defense held Baker Mayfield and company to just six points. This is a Browns offense that is now averaging 31.2 points-per-game, the league’s fourth-best.

Some of the newest additions to the Ravens defense, defensive end Calais Campbell and rookie linebacker Patrick Queen, have made an immediate impact. Campbell already has nine tackles and a sack. Queen has 30 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. His 30 tackles and two forced fumbles rank fourth-best in the NFL. Cornerback Marcus Peters, who joined the Ravens last season, continues to be a ball-hawk with two picks, the league’s fifth-best in that department.

The Ravens will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 18. After their contest with the Eagles, the Ravens schedule only gets tougher- the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are among some of the opponents that await.

Through the first five weeks of the season, it’s looking as though the Ravens defense will need to continue to lead the way, as Jackson and company work to get in sync.