BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in over a month, Maryland has seen the number of people in ICU beds reach over 100 as a result of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday morning, the Maryland Department of Health reported 482 new cases with nine coronavirus related deaths.

The number of intensive care patients hit triple digits for the first time in a month, according to data.

Hospitalizations also increased by 18, pushing the total over 400 for the second time in the past week.

WJZ spoke to a doctor at Sinai Hospital who said he’s worried this could be the start of a spike.

“Coronavirus continues to be a threat to every single one of us,” Dr. Ashwin Dharmadhikari said. “There isn’t a cure, there isn’t a vaccine yet.”

Nationwide, hospitalizations increased last week in 41 states, including in Maryland. The recent data is leaving doctors concerned as the seasons begin to change.

“This is going to be a very tough winter. We may see a rise in new cases that exceed what we saw back in March and April,” Dr. Peter Hotez, of the National School of Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said.

Johns Hopkins University said the U.S. is now averaging more than 49,000 new infections daily, up 14% from the previous week.

Doctors say it’s critical people continue to take every precaution.

“It’s essential to be very careful and very mindful about reducing the spread,” Dr. Dharmadhikari said

As of right now, all Maryland jurisdictions have a positivity rate below 5%.

