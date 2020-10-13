BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two days after a three-alarm fire and possible explosion ripped through multiple northwest Baltimore townhomes, a pregnant woman who was among those hospitalized told WJZ she’s still a bit shaken up.

The woman, who is five months pregnant, was one of five people injured when the rowhomes went up in flames Sunday night. In an exclusive interview with WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett, she said she’s blessed to have made it out alive.

“(I’m) a little bit traumatized,” she said. “It’s hard to sleep.”

She described the moment the roof caved in around her. It happened in a split second.

“The ceiling just fell. And I was stuck for a little bit, but I had to wiggle and crawl my way out,” she recalled.

As the blaze raged, her first thought was of her unborn child.

“All I could think about is my life and my child’s life,” she said. “Once I realized I was okay, I started thinking about my child.

I started to poke my stomach, but nothing was moving so I didn’t know if my child was okay.”

Also inside that house were two little boys, ages three and four.

“I did not see my sister, I did not see my nephews and I started to panic, so I had to go upstairs and I had to make sure they were okay,” she said.

All three of them have since been released from the hospital, but two other neighbors are still being treated.

Neighbors in the area of Virginia and Lanier Avenues reported hearing an explosion Sunday night, but officials are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

BGE said its crews inspected the area but did not find any gas leaks.

The pregnant woman was in the townhouse with her sister and nephews. They have since had to separate.

Still, she’s counting her blessings.

“I (am) blessed. Not only was I able to make it out, but my child was able to make it out,” she said.

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family. To learn more, click here.