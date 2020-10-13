ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — An employee at the Maryland City at Russett Library has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Anne Arundel County Public Library system said the library staffer was last in the building on October 10 and began experiencing symptoms while at work.
The branch will close for all services immediately through October 14 for enhanced cleaning and allow all employees to be tested.
All returned library materials are being quarantined for six days based on recommendations from state library officials.
“Library employees continue to take recommended safety precautions including required mask usage; social distancing of at least six feet; sneeze guards at points of interaction; very limited numbers of customers in the building at one time and enhanced cleaning,” officials said in a statement Tuesday.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.