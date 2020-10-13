Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is the fourth most politically engaged state in 2020, according to a new study.
A new study by WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 11 key indicators of political engagement.
The study looked at things like, “percentage of registered voters in the 2016 presidential election” to “total political contributions per adult population.”
Maine ranked first in the study, followed by Washington, Colorado, Maryland and Wyoming.
The least politically engaged state was Hawaii, followed by Mississippi, New Mexico, Alabama and West Virginia.