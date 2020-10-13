Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — More live outdoor concerts will be held at The Frederick Fairgrounds in the coming weeks.
Baltimore Soundstage made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook.
“Our Showtime at the Drive-In live concerts at The Frederick Fairgrounds have been so much fun and we’ve got a bunch more coming up! So much fun that we’d love to send you and your group to one of them for FREE to experience them yourself. Share this post + tag your concert squad + comment when done for your chance to win a car pass for you and three friends to one of the shows below!”
