BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for help identifying the suspect in a deadly shooting in west Baltimore late Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just before noon in the 600 block of Cumberland Street. Officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and found 27-year-old Lamont Clifton Randall with multiple gunshot wounds.
Randall was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the suspect was captured on surveillance cameras nearby. They’re asking anyone who recognizes him to call them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.