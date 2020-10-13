PHILADELPHIA (WJZ) — Football fans will be able to watch the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in person under new guidelines from the city of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
The Eagles announced Tuesday that up to 7,500 people, including fans, players and coaches, will be able to attend Sunday’s game.
Eagles season ticket holders who opted into the 2020 season can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, with remaining tickets available to the general public at a later date, the team said.
It’s not immediately clear if or how Ravens fans will be able to get tickets.
