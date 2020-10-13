Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of Cottonelle flushable wipe products are being recalled due to bacteria concerns, Kimberly-Clark announced.
The recall affects Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes sold in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.
The company said affected products, which may contain the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae, were manufactured between February 7 and September 14. That bacterium can cause infection in humans.
So far, the company reports a “low rate of non-serious complaints” stemming from the wipes.
Customers who purchased them should stop using them and contact Kimberly-Clark for more details. For more information, click here.