By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of Cottonelle flushable wipe products are being recalled due to bacteria concerns, Kimberly-Clark announced.

The recall affects Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes sold in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

Credit: Cottonelle

The company said affected products, which may contain the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae, were manufactured between February 7 and September 14. That bacterium can cause infection in humans.

So far, the company reports a “low rate of non-serious complaints” stemming from the wipes.

Customers who purchased them should stop using them and contact Kimberly-Clark for more details. For more information, click here.

 

